Amazon UK steals the spotlight with a super-cool Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal

Just a few hours are left until we get new additions to the Galaxy S series. Well, we might have something to show you if you’re planning on getting a Galaxy S24 model (or you’re already using a Galaxy phone.) We’re talking about a way to complete your ecosystem for less with a 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Right now, Amazon UK is letting you get the Bluetooth-enabled model at 20% off. Neat, right?

Given that this bad boy will usually set you back some £369, we believe the £75 price cut sounds just about right. Also, it’s the most substantial discount we’ve seen for this particular model on Amazon UK for this year. That’s why, if you like what the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic puts to the table, you should absolutely consider getting one right now.

Stylish, timeless, and featuring the much-loved rotating bezel, this Galaxy timepiece isn’t just among Samsung’s top-performing wearables. It’s also one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. The timepiece offers super-advanced health and wellness monitoring features, heart rate readings with personalized HR zones, and cycle tracking. And that’s just the beginning!

Samsung integrated a fancy sleep coaching functionality on its Watch 6 Classic. You can enable the feature via the Samsung Health app if you’d like to access useful insights and tips on improving your sleeping routines and developing healthier sleep habits.

Of course, you also get other features like body composition analysis and auto workout tracking options, to mention just a few. The new One UI 5 Watch OS helps keep you safe with emergency features like fall detection and more.

For such a feature-heavy wearable, the Watch 6 Classic offers quite a decent battery life. You can expect the timepiece to last quite a while between charges, and you can quickly charge it back to 100% once the juice runs out.

There’s no denying it – the Galaxy smartwatch should be a top choice, not just for Galaxy users. Then again, to make the most of this wearable, you’d need a Samsung Galaxy phone.

