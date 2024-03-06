Up Next:
Act fast and get yourself a 47mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $100 off through Best Buy's Deal of the Day
New day, new Best Buy Deal of the Day. And what a deal it is! Today only, the retailer lets you save $100 on the incredible Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity. The discount applies to the model with a 47mm case in Silver, whereas the smaller-sized versions and the Black paintjob are available at $80 off.
The gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED screen, timeless design, and many amazing features are some of the things that make this puppy stand out from the pack. With its sapphire crystal protection, the wearable is well-equipped to handle the troubles of daily wear.
The latest Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for Android users has all the features you could ask for. From next-level sleep tracking and coaching, personalized HR zones, and advanced fitness tracking to always-on heart rate monitoring and BIA analysis, the smartwatch leaves nothing to chance, keeping you informed about your general health and wellness for about a day and a half between charges.
Once again, we’d like to point out that this is one of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which means it won’t be live tomorrow. So, if the price agrees with you and you like what this smartwatch has to offer, we recommend going for it right away.
At $100 off, the Samsung timepiece indeed makes a fantastic investment. However, if coughing up more than $370 on a new wearable is too much for you, we may suggest the Watch 5 Pro with LTE as an alternative. It’s also among the best Android smartwatches and offers better battery life than the Classic. It’s now $250 cheaper at Best Buy, making it a suitable alternative for people with a smaller budget.
Then again, we can’t help but feel tempted by the offer on this particular Watch 6 Classic version. Believe it or not, the model has never seen lower prices without trade-ins, that is. If that’s not enough, you won’t find this particular version at that price too often. In fact, we believe the last time Best Buy offered the 47mm LTE-enabled Classic timepiece was back on Black Friday.
Obviously, that’s quite the package. Add the much-loved rotating bezel into the equation, combined with LTE connectivity, so you can manage phone calls and messages even when your phone isn’t around, and you have it all.
