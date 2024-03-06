Act fast and get yourself a 47mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $100 off through Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

New day, new Best Buy Deal of the Day. And what a deal it is! Today only, the retailer lets you save $100 on the incredible Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity. The discount applies to the model with a 47mm case in Silver, whereas the smaller-sized versions and the Black paintjob are available at $80 off.

At $100 off, the Samsung timepiece indeed makes a fantastic investment. However, if coughing up more than $370 on a new wearable is too much for you, we may suggest the Watch 5 Pro with LTE as an alternative. It’s also among the best Android smartwatches and offers better battery life than the Classic. It’s now $250 cheaper at Best Buy, making it a suitable alternative for people with a smaller budget.

LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): $100 off at Best Buy

Do you like how the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks with its rotating bezel? Are you curious about its many functions which include advanced sleep tracking and monitoring and personalized heart rate zones? Well, why not get it at $100 off? That's right! The fantastic timepiece with LTE and a 47mm case can now be yours at a $100 cheaper price.
$100 off (21%)
$379 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

LTE Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: save $250 at Best Buy

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a bit pricey for you, even at $100 off? In that case, we recommend getting the slightly older but just as impressive Watch 5 Pro. This wearable currently retails on Best Buy at a killer $250 discount, essentially meaning you can buy it at half off! That's definitely a fantastic offer for the Android smartwatch with the best battery life.
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE): 17% off on Amazon

Amazon also offers the larger-sized LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at discounted prices. In case you prefer getting your gadgets straight from there and not Best Buy, know that you can save $80 on the model. The Samsung smartwatch boasts a sleek timeless design and has plenty of advanced features that rival even the Apple Watch Ultra. Personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching and tracking, and fitness monitoring.
$80 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


Then again, we can’t help but feel tempted by the offer on this particular Watch 6 Classic version. Believe it or not, the model has never seen lower prices without trade-ins, that is. If that’s not enough, you won’t find this particular version at that price too often. In fact, we believe the last time Best Buy offered the 47mm LTE-enabled Classic timepiece was back on Black Friday.

The gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED screen, timeless design, and many amazing features are some of the things that make this puppy stand out from the pack. With its sapphire crystal protection, the wearable is well-equipped to handle the troubles of daily wear.

The latest Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for Android users has all the features you could ask for. From next-level sleep tracking and coaching, personalized HR zones, and advanced fitness tracking to always-on heart rate monitoring and BIA analysis, the smartwatch leaves nothing to chance, keeping you informed about your general health and wellness for about a day and a half between charges.

Obviously, that’s quite the package. Add the much-loved rotating bezel into the equation, combined with LTE connectivity, so you can manage phone calls and messages even when your phone isn’t around, and you have it all.

Once again, we’d like to point out that this is one of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which means it won’t be live tomorrow. So, if the price agrees with you and you like what this smartwatch has to offer, we recommend going for it right away.

