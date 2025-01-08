Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

At 45% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is both a fashion statement and a bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Watch 6 Classic placed on a wooden surface.
An elegant smartwatch is an investment. It not only complements a formal outfit, such as an expensive suit but also provides insights into your health and quick access to all your phone's notifications. So, you can easily read what your partner wants you to grab from the store on your way home — all while looking stylish.

The main disadvantage of these smartwatches, though, is that they are usually pretty expensive. Fortunately, you now have the chance to snag such a stylish timepiece at a cheaper price, and all you need to do is take advantage of this deal.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Silver, Bluetooth): Save $180!

Grab the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver at a hefty $180 discount and get one for just under $220. Don't miss out, as this bad boy packs a plethora of features, has a stylish look and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save now!
$180 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon


At this very moment, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive 45% discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Thanks to this markdown, you can grab the 43mm Bluetooth version of the model in Silver for just under $220. In other words, this offer lets you save $180 on one of the best smartwatches on the market. This is an unmissable offer, so act fast and capitalize on it, as this handsome fella is worth every penny.

Yes, it's an older model smartwatch, but it packs a classic design — hence the name — and goes well with both casual and formal clothing. It also comes with Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation through the menus. And you'll definitely appreciate that, as there are a lot of features here.

As a proper high-end smartwatch, our friend here boasts all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on such a timepiece. It also supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages. In addition, it comes with lifestyle features such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. Since it runs on Wear OS, it works with Google's Play Store, where you can download plenty of apps directly to your wearable.

Battery life could have been better, though, as it will last you through the day without top-ups, but you'll likely need to charge it overnight or every other night. Yet, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a true bargain right now, so don't waste time and save today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless