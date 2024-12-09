Beating its discount yet again, Amazon really wants you to get a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for Christmas

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apparently, Amazon really wants you to buy a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic before Christmas. We recently reported that the retailer is selling Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch at a price lower than the one it offered for Black Friday. And now, we're reporting that the cost has sunk even more.

Right now, the Bluetooth version of the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be yours for 44% off, saving you $190. That's a sweet $10 increase from the $180 discount the watch received last week. In other words, you can now treat yourself to this sleek timepiece for just under $240.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $190!

Amazon is selling the Bluetooth version of the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a huge $190 discount. Don't miss out, as this smartwatch comes with a plethora of features, looks stunning and is a no-brainer at its current price. Act fast and save today!
$190 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


Given how feature-packed this bad boy is, we believe this is a deal you should not miss out on. Plus, if you take advantage of it now, your watch will arrive before the holidays, making it an awesome Christmas present for someone wanting a stylish and premium wearable full of features.

Thanks to its more classic design, this fella goes well with both casual and official attire. In addition, it boasts Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, allowing for faster navigation through Wear OS's gazillion menus. And since it's a high-end smartwatch, it boasts all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a wearable, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages.

The watch also comes with lifestyle features such as NFC for contactless payments and supports smart notifications and phone calls. On top of that, you'll be able to download various apps directly from Google's Play Store.

A downside, though, is that it offers only a day to a day and a half of battery life. And while this is a typical battery life for such a smartwatch, there are some wearables out there that last days, even weeks on one charge, so it's not ideal by any means.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still a solid choice and one of the top smartwatches out there, even though it's not among Samsung's latest and greatest anymore. Furthermore, it's an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don't wait and save big with this offer today!
