The Galaxy Watch 6 is still impressively discounted even after Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 6 was one of the smartwatches that saw incredible discounts on Prime Day. For instance, the 40mm Bluetooth version of the wearable was discounted by a whopping $140 during Amazon's shopping bonanza for Prime members.
But don't feel bad if you missed getting one on Prime Day! Lady Luck is giving you another chance to score massive savings on this sleek timepiece, though a bit smaller than those on Prime Day.
Amazon is still selling the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 but at a more modest $100 discount, slashing 33% off the watch's price. And while the current markdown isn't on the level of the $140 price cut we saw during Amazon's shopping event, it's not shy of being just as impressive.
While not among Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches anymore, now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 6 is still a premium timepiece worth every penny. It comes with all the health-tracking features a high-end smartwatch is expected to pack, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 stands out as one of the top smartwatches available and offers great value, especially at its current $100 discount on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time and save on this gorgeous wearable now while you can!
In addition, you'll have a plethora of apps and watch faces to choose from, as this handsome fella runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store. Moreover, it supports lifestyle functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls. Its only downside is its battery life of one to one and a half days. While this isn't ideal by any means, it's actually pretty standard for such a smartwatch.
