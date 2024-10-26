It's not too late to snatch the Galaxy Watch 6 for less than $170 on Amazon

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

We started the week with a brilliant Galaxy Watch 7 deal at Amazon—which is still available. What better way to end it than with an even sweeter deal on the older timepiece? So, here we are, telling you about a smashing Galaxy Watch 6 promo that saves you $130 at Amazon.

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 and save $130

The Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case continues to sell for $130 off its usual price. That means you can buy the ~$300 smartwatch for just under $170. Amazon's limited-time deal isn't exclusive, and you can also find it at the same price on Best Buy.
$130 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

The limited-time deal is available on the 40mm version with Bluetooth-only connectivity. Sounds familiar? Well, that's because it's not just now going live. The promo has been available since the end of October Prime Day, and there's a good chance it may expire soon. That's why, if you missed the initial opportunity to save, hurry up and do so before it's too late.

It may not be your primary choice at its standard price (anymore), but the Galaxy Watch 6 is a no-miss at 43% off. This bad boy sports a gorgeous, bright 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, helps keep your activity on track, and gives you a breakdown of your workout intensity via the personalized heart rate zones feature. But there's more!

Navigating through different widgets is as easy as it gets on this Apple Watch Series 9 alternative for Samsung phone users. Plus, it's packed to the brim with health-related features and sensors that can show you body fat percentages, track your heart rate, follow your sleeping patterns, or else.

Put simply, this Galaxy Watch is a top choice for many Android fans. Then again, it lacks the battery life of Garmin's rugged timepieces. You can keep it off the charger for an average of 24 hours, which, by the way, is on par with other mainstream options.

So, if you don't mind the less-than-stellar battery life or simply value overall quality and ease of use more, the Galaxy Watch 6 might be a perfect fit. And now that it's $130 cheaper than usual, it's even more irresistible. Get yours at Amazon before it's too late.
