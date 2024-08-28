Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

This deal on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with 4G at Amazon is too good to miss

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This deal on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with 4G at Amazon is too good to miss
It's a great time to be shopping for wearables right now, especially if you want a Samsung timepiece adorning your wrist. Amazon, the world's largest tech merchant, gives you a 33% markdown on last year's Galaxy Watch 6. We're talking about the larger-sized 44mm version with LTE connectivity here.

Save 33% on the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE)!

Amazon gives you a stunning $127 discount on the stylish Galaxy Watch 6 with 4G and 44mm case. That lands the model in Graphite under $255, making it a great bargain for smartwatch buyers. The cherry on top is that you won't find the same discount at Best Buy and Walmart.
$127 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can get the $380 smartwatch for less than $255. That's a generous $127 in savings. In case you're wondering, this Galaxy Watch sells at its standard price on Amazon, while Best Buy gives you a less attractive $100 discount. So, if you don't care much about the latest Galaxy Watch 7 models, this offer may be right for you.

While no longer the latest wearable from the South Korean tech giant, this beautiful device remains one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. With its stylish design and gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with vivid colors and sufficient brightness levels, it's made to captivate.

In a typical Samsung fashion, you get multiple sensors to track all your vital health and wellness metrics. The whole shebang is here, from heart rate tracking and sleep coaching to body composition measurements and emergency SOS.

On the biometrics accuracy front, this timepiece probably isn't the best in class. As we've noted in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the sleep tracking feature isn't always supremely accurate. The same goes for heart rate measurements. For this reason, if sensor accuracy is more important to you than looks, perhaps you should consider a Garmin Venu 3 instead.

But if you're looking for a stylish watch that goes perfectly with your Samsung phone, one that lets you take phone calls even with no handset around, the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 might be right for you. Hurry up and grab yours for 33% off while Amazon still feels generous.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
41 stories
28 Aug, 2024
This deal on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with 4G at Amazon is too good to miss
12 Aug, 2024
Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big
11 Aug, 2024
First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame
06 Aug, 2024
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE gets a head-turning 51% discount at Amazon
05 Aug, 2024
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $207 cheaper at Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless