This deal on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with 4G at Amazon is too good to miss
It's a great time to be shopping for wearables right now, especially if you want a Samsung timepiece adorning your wrist. Amazon, the world's largest tech merchant, gives you a 33% markdown on last year's Galaxy Watch 6. We're talking about the larger-sized 44mm version with LTE connectivity here.
In other words, you can get the $380 smartwatch for less than $255. That's a generous $127 in savings. In case you're wondering, this Galaxy Watch sells at its standard price on Amazon, while Best Buy gives you a less attractive $100 discount. So, if you don't care much about the latest Galaxy Watch 7 models, this offer may be right for you.
In a typical Samsung fashion, you get multiple sensors to track all your vital health and wellness metrics. The whole shebang is here, from heart rate tracking and sleep coaching to body composition measurements and emergency SOS.
But if you're looking for a stylish watch that goes perfectly with your Samsung phone, one that lets you take phone calls even with no handset around, the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 might be right for you. Hurry up and grab yours for 33% off while Amazon still feels generous.
While no longer the latest wearable from the South Korean tech giant, this beautiful device remains one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. With its stylish design and gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with vivid colors and sufficient brightness levels, it's made to captivate.
On the biometrics accuracy front, this timepiece probably isn't the best in class. As we've noted in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the sleep tracking feature isn't always supremely accurate. The same goes for heart rate measurements. For this reason, if sensor accuracy is more important to you than looks, perhaps you should consider a Garmin Venu 3 instead.
