Get the stellar and tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a head-turning discount through this hot deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be from 2022, but this bad boy is still among the best smartwatches on the market. Furthermore, it's the best Galaxy Watch to wear on your wrist if you're a Samsung fan with an active lifestyle and hobbies like climbing mountains. And, the best thing is that this incredible wearable can still be yours for less!
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is durability first and everything else second. With its titanium body and display made of sapphire crystal glass, this bad boy is up for the task of accompanying you in the wilderness as well as withstand a few accidental bashes along the way.
Moreover, being a true Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is full of health-tracking and lifestyle features. For instance, it comes with every health-tracking functionality you expect a high-end smartwatch to sport. Additionally, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, letting you measure your muscle and fat percentages.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has NFC, allows you to make and receive phone calls, and you can download various apps, including a few games, directly on it via the Google Play Store.
Another key selling point here is battery life. Every other Wear-OS powered Galaxy Watch will last you about a day or day and a half on a single charge. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a big — for smartwatches — 590mAh battery, which should have enough juice to get you through up to about three days on a single charge. In addition to that, the watch packs 10W WPC-based charging, capable of filling the tank in slightly over an hour.
Your friendly neighborhood Walmart is still offering the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet $169.28 discount, allowing you to snag one for $279.72 instead of its usual $449 price at the retailer. However, in case you want LTE connectivity on your wrist, Amazon's got you covered with a nice 30% discount on the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, letting you save $150 on this handsome fella.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a real value for money, especially when it can be yours for less. So, don't waste any more time and snatch one through this deal now!
