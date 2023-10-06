This epic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal allows you to save $80; take advantage while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the introduction of the new Galaxy Watch 6 Series, prices for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro inevitably started diving down. And down and down they went until they reached an irresistible $80 plunge at Best Buy. What a day to get one of the best Android smartwatches!
But wait – there’s more! If you have an eligible wearable you no longer need, you can spare it to shave off up to $105 off your new smartwatch’s price tag. We know not everyone likes the trade-in option. Still, we couldn’t ignore the fact that it allows you to get this epic wearable for a total of up to $185 less than usual.
Also, we should note that the $80 discount only applies to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in Gray with Bluetooth connectivity. Still, this paintjob looks pretty amazing to us. But even if this isn’t your ideal color, the savings opportunity may be too good to miss out on, especially if you opt to trade in an old wearable you no longer need.
Granted, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t the latest Samsung smartwatch, as we mentioned earlier. That said, it’s still a highly sought-after item. With its smashing 60-hour battery life, the wearable is decidedly a good choice for people who don’t particularly enjoy having to hug a wall after using their wearable for no more than 24 hours.
This piece helps you monitor your health by giving accurate metrics you can easily follow. There are also plenty of integrated workout modes that allow you to follow your progress with every workout. Let’s not forget that this bad boy also helps you keep your sleep on track.
As you can see, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is truly exceptional. If you’d like to get one at a bargain price, now’s definitely the time to do so.
If anything, we rarely see the Bluetooth version of the Samsung piece with a bigger discount than $70. That’s yet another reason to pull the trigger on Best Buy’s deal while you still can.
It’s not just the battery life of this smartwatch that impresses, either. Samsung went the extra mile when designing its piece, ensuring it’ll easily withstand the occasional bash into the wall. In fact, this smartwatch rocks a durable titanium case and sapphire crystal glass that protects its AMOLED display. So, you’d have to break a sweat to damage it.
