The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is a no-miss at Amazon; get yours while you can

If you’re looking for a Galaxy smartwatch that doesn’t just offer plenty of functionality but also boasts a stellar battery life, you’re pretty much down to a single option. None other, of course, than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which now sports a tempting markdown at Amazon, allowing you to save 29% on this awesome Android smartwatch.

This huge discount is available for the Bluetooth-only model. However, if you absolutely must have 4G on your new timepiece, you’d be pleased to know that the LTE-enabled model is also on sale, offered at 20% off.

Still among the best Android smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro helps you reach your fitness goals while getting to know your body better. With an advanced BIA sensor, for example, this bad boy breaks down your body composition, giving you in-depth details on your body fat percentage and more.

Samsung ensures the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro provides more accurate wellness metrics by integrating an improved sensor designed to get closer to your skin to deliver heart rate data. And when you jump into an activity, you won’t have to worry about manually counting your reps – the smartwatch can automatically detect a wide range of exercises, including running and rowing. There are more than 90 different activities you can track manually, too.

It’s not just about the awesome features, either – Samsung also made its timepiece quite durable. On the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you get sapphire glass protection to keep the gorgeous display scratch-free, while a durable titanium case protects against daily mishaps.

Then again, arguably the best thing about this puppy is its incredible battery life. Quite impressively, the smartwatch easily makes it about three days between charges. In contrast, the more contemporary Galaxy Watch 6 Classic barely makes it over 30 hours with the always-on display option.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may not be the latest Samsung wearable, but it still puts enough to the table to make a worthwhile purchase. Now that it’s a cool 29% cheaper, it gives you a bang for your buck, so make sure to pull the trigger on Amazon’s epic deal.
