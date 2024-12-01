For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $152 on Amazon! Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on Amazon and save $152. The watch has great durability and is full of health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition functionality. It also offers up to 3 days of battery life. Act fast and save now! $152 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save $100 at Best Buy! If you want to leave your phone at home while going for a run, Best Buy is offering a sweet $100 discount on the LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That means you can snag one for just under $400. Don't hesitate to save on this durable smartwatch! $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy

Discounted by $152, the Bluetooth version of this smartwatch made for outdoor aficionados is now selling for under $299 on Amazon. Though a third-party seller offers the discount, Amazon handles the shipping. You'll also have time until Jan 31st, 2025 to return the smartwatch in case you aren't happy with it.I've managed to find a sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy as well. The retailer is selling the LTE version of this tough-as-nails smartwatch for $100 off. I encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of one of the offers as soon as possible since you never know when they will expire, and I think the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still worth getting.Rocking a titanium case and a display made out of sapphire crystal glass, this bad boy can survive every adventure. In addition, it has a great battery life — for a Galaxy Watch — delivering up to three days of usage. And as a proper Samsung smartwatch, it's loaded with health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.You'll also find features such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to make phone calls. As it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps directly from Google's Play Store.All in all, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro still offers great value for money, especially while heavily discounted. So, act fast and save on this feature-rich smartwatch now while the offers are still up for grabs!