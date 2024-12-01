For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a techie and a Galaxy user, I absolutely love Samsung's latest super-duper Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, as a bargain hunter, I think it's just ridiculously expensive. Don't get me wrong, it's a great deal now that it's available at its lowest price on Amazon, but if you don't want to overspend and are in the market for an uber-durable Galaxy Watch, you may want to check out this offer on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right here.
Discounted by $152, the Bluetooth version of this smartwatch made for outdoor aficionados is now selling for under $299 on Amazon. Though a third-party seller offers the discount, Amazon handles the shipping. You'll also have time until Jan 31st, 2025 to return the smartwatch in case you aren't happy with it.
I've managed to find a sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy as well. The retailer is selling the LTE version of this tough-as-nails smartwatch for $100 off. I encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of one of the offers as soon as possible since you never know when they will expire, and I think the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still worth getting.
You'll also find features such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to make phone calls. As it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps directly from Google's Play Store.
Discounted by $152, the Bluetooth version of this smartwatch made for outdoor aficionados is now selling for under $299 on Amazon. Though a third-party seller offers the discount, Amazon handles the shipping. You'll also have time until Jan 31st, 2025 to return the smartwatch in case you aren't happy with it.
I've managed to find a sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy as well. The retailer is selling the LTE version of this tough-as-nails smartwatch for $100 off. I encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of one of the offers as soon as possible since you never know when they will expire, and I think the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still worth getting.
Rocking a titanium case and a display made out of sapphire crystal glass, this bad boy can survive every adventure. In addition, it has a great battery life — for a Galaxy Watch — delivering up to three days of usage. And as a proper Samsung smartwatch, it's loaded with health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.
You'll also find features such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to make phone calls. As it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps directly from Google's Play Store.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro still offers great value for money, especially while heavily discounted. So, act fast and save on this feature-rich smartwatch now while the offers are still up for grabs!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: