The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the Galaxy Watch to go for if you are a Samsung user with an active lifestyle whose hobby is climbing mountains or going on vacation in the Amazon Rainforest. Since this is a premium smartwatch, you usually have to give an arm and a leg to get one. However, Amazon is currently offering the LTE variant of this handsome boy at a lovely 24% discount, allowing you to snatch one for $120 off its price if you take advantage of this deal.
As a smartwatch made for the active, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a titanium chassis and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass, giving it exceptional durability. So, we can safely say the watch will withstand those accidental bashes on the kitchen table.
Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs a huge 590mAh battery on deck that should be able to last you roughly three days on a single charge with moderate usage. Moreover, the watch comes with 10W WPC-based charging, which can fill the battery in slightly over an hour.
With its nice durability, a plethora of features, pretty decent battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag thanks to Amazon's sweet $120 discount, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a true bargain at the moment. This is why we suggest you act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag your brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a discounted price today!
Also, as a true top-tier smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs every health-tracking feature you expect to find on a premium, high-end smartwatch. The watch also comes with Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your muscle and fat percentages.
