At only $99, Walmart makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic the best budget watch out there

A premium Galaxy smartwatch that costs only $99 may sound like something out of a cash-strapped techie's dream, but it's actually possible to score such a timepiece at this price. The only thing you need to do is take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Right now, Walmart is selling the 42mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99, letting you save $60.99. We understand that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be your first choice, especially since we now have the Galaxy Watch 7, but it's an absolute bargain if you are on a budget and don't want to break the bank.

Boasting a stylish design, Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch from 2021 goes well even with a suit. Furthermore, its rotating bezel makes navigating through the menus a lot easier.

In addition to being a sleek-looking timepiece, this fella also rocks a plethora of health-tracking features. For instance, it can measure your heart rate, track your sleep and stress, make ECG, and more. It even supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

The watch comes equipped with smart notification and phone call support, as well as NFC and Google Assistant. Moreover, it runs on Wear OS, which also means you'll be able to download plenty of watch faces and apps directly on it.

So, while it may not be a spring chicken, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still worth the money, especially at only $99. Just be sure to act fast and snatch this bad boy at this price now, as you never know when the offer will expire.
