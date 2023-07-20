The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is half off at Amazon; snag it while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Less than a week from today, Samsung will release the latest iteration of the Galaxy Watch series. Of course, this brings plenty of excitement and many chances to get old-gen Samsung wearables at bargain prices. If you’re looking for an OG Samsung smartwatch to add to your tech collection, we’ve got great news: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now offered with an astonishing 54% discount on Amazon!
Let’s see what makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a great purchase in 2023. First off, it exudes timeless style with its minimalistic design. It’s not just beautiful, though–the Samsung smartwatch also boasts an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. In other words, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is built to impress and last.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can become your best pal if you’re into sports. The device can detect different types of workouts the device, including running, rowing, cycling, swimming, etc. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can help you get the most out of every exercise with advanced fitness coaching extras. It’s so packed with cool features that it’s no wonder we added it on on our best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2023 article.
With its user-friendly interface, the beloved bezel, and a battery that can last a full day, the Samsung wearable makes for a great purchase, especially if you’re willing to ignore the single-day battery life factor. Given that it’s offered at such a tempting price on Amazon, we’d say you’re in for a device with great value for money.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which enjoys the super tempting discount, comes with Bluetooth connectivity and sports a 42mm screen size. But wait! The same Samsung smartwatch with a 46mm screen is also on sale. Amazon offers the latter at a slightly lower discount of 47%. Both devices come with irresistible price tags, so you’re guaranteed to grab a smartwatch bargain no matter which one you choose.
Let’s see what makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a great purchase in 2023. First off, it exudes timeless style with its minimalistic design. It’s not just beautiful, though–the Samsung smartwatch also boasts an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. In other words, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is built to impress and last.
With the Body Composition Analysis, the wearable provides readings on body fat, skeletal muscles, BMI, and many more. It can also help you establish and maintain much better sleeping habits via the advanced sleep tracker. The smartwatch showcases an accurate ECG monitoring feature. This one allows you to stay on top of your heart rate statistics. You can even share the data with your physician via the app.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can become your best pal if you’re into sports. The device can detect different types of workouts the device, including running, rowing, cycling, swimming, etc. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can help you get the most out of every exercise with advanced fitness coaching extras. It’s so packed with cool features that it’s no wonder we added it on on our best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2023 article.
With its user-friendly interface, the beloved bezel, and a battery that can last a full day, the Samsung wearable makes for a great purchase, especially if you’re willing to ignore the single-day battery life factor. Given that it’s offered at such a tempting price on Amazon, we’d say you’re in for a device with great value for money.
Things that are NOT allowed: