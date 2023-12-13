The rumor mill is going feral: Galaxy Ultra to go mini and clash with the iPhone Pro
The closer the Galaxy S24 line premiere gets, the wilder the rumors about Samsung phones in the unspecified future get.
Like the latest one – it’s about the possibility of the Galaxy Ultra to get smaller in size after the Galaxy S25 series (via SamMobile). According to tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), Samsung may be considering releasing a smaller phone than the Galaxy S Ultra but with a similar feature set.
The idea is to pack top-notch technical specs in a smaller form factor and to compete with Apple's iPhone Pro models, such as the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro.
In the same post, the tipster is touching on other Galaxy changes for the future: “After the S25, a new design code is set to be implemented, and simultaneously, there are reports of the consolidation of budget lineups like the Galaxy A series”, so we could see fewer Galaxy A devices.
The second half of the wild rumor is about a possible budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold device, that the tipster mentions as a “Galaxy Fold Lite” model.
“The Galaxy Fold Lite model exists in two prototypes—one without an external screen and another with a smaller external screen than Fold 1. Currently, there is significant debate regarding the timing of introducing this model. The likelihood of it entering the market is high, especially after Fold 6. Furthermore, if a Lite model is released, there's a higher probability of having only one model, rather than both Fold and Flip models”, the post concludes.
The tipster theorizes that this smaller Galaxy Ultra model could be a part of the Galaxy FE lineup, but this is where things get confusing. Being an FE-branded device, it will be hard to market it as having peak specifications, especially with respect to the camera, something Galaxy S Ultra phones are known for.
