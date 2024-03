Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters

Shoppers looking for their next Galaxy slate have an awesome chance to save big on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 with a suitable trade-in. The official Samsung store currently offers the 8/128GB version at $100 off, with an extra up to $650 available as an instant trade-in credit. Even with slates like the Galaxy Tab S8, you can shave an extra $500 off the Tab S9, allowing you to get the most bang for your buck.

Galaxy Tab S9

The device is just as impressive under the hood. It gets its raw horsepower from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; the same processor is used in the whole lineup. As you can see via our review, this bad boy is considerably more powerful than Google’s first-ever Pixel Tablet . With Samsung DeX and such an efficient and fast processor, anything is possible on the Tab S9.Support-wise, the slate arrives with Android 13 out of the box and is set to receive Android 17 as a final OS update, plus security patches until 2028. Combine this with an 8,400mAh battery and 45W charging speeds, and you can see why this tablet is indeed exceptional. Here are our two cents: if you like what it puts to the table and can spare an old tablet, take advantage of Samsung’s offer right away.