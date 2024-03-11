Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters

The Galaxy Tab S9 is up to $750 off with a trade-in

Shoppers looking for their next Galaxy slate have an awesome chance to save big on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 with a suitable trade-in. The official Samsung store currently offers the 8/128GB version at $100 off, with an extra up to $650 available as an instant trade-in credit. Even with slates like the Galaxy Tab S8, you can shave an extra $500 off the Tab S9, allowing you to get the most bang for your buck.