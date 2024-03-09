The exceptional Galaxy Tab S9+ can still be yours at a tempting price with a trade-in

Up Next:
How does sparing an old tablet or phone to get your new Galaxy Tab S9+ for as little as $299.99 sound? If the offer tickles your fancy, go ahead and grab your flagship Samsung tablet straight from the official store. Here, you can find the slate for as much as 73% off its price tag, so long as you provide an eligible trade-in.
Even if you don’t own a suitable trade-in to help you shave as much as $700 off the Galaxy Tab S9+, you can still claim a storage upgrade on Samsung. That means you get the 512GB version at the price of the 256GB model, which sounds like a fair opportunity to save on one of the best Android tablets.
Despite its larger size, the device is very lightweight and quite slim. Moreover, it has the right bezel size to rest your thumbs on. And that’s not all, either! Samsung cut no corners with the performance, opting for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. In fact, the entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup features the flagship chipset.
The cameras are also fantastic, and you get Samsung DeX for the times when you need to be more productive. It’s also great that you get an S Pen in the box. That way, you don’t have to cough up extra money to benefit from the ability to sketch or take notes whenever you want.
Putting a cherry on top is a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging. With this bad boy, you should be able to watch a video undisturbed for over six hours between charges. While certainly awe-inspiring, the Tab S9+’s battery life is quite decent.
Granted, you can’t trade in just any device and expect the price tag to drop as much as 73%. Nevertheless, the list of eligible devices is quite long, so you might want to check whether some of your older tech is up there. If it is, feel free to take advantage of Samsung’s deal before it goes poof.
The slate features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with snappy refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The comfortably large size makes watching movies a delight, especially considering the 16:10 aspect ratio.
