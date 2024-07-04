Get the amazing Galaxy Tab S9+ at its best price with this limited-time deal at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
About a week ago, Amazon offered the Galaxy Tab S9+ in Beige for $201 off its MSRP. But now, the slate, which normally costs about $1,000, has been reduced to its best price at the merchant. The same 256GB model is now $251 cheaper than usual, a discount we've seen just once. This deal will last for a limited time, so do keep that in mind.
The cherry on top of this already fantastic deal is that Amazon's generous discount isn't available at its biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart. This means you're definitely taking advantage of a pretty incredible promo if you pull the trigger on this superb offer. Don't think twice and act while it's still up for grabs.
Things are just as impressive under the hood. You get none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked for Galaxy. That means your Samsung tablet delivers lots of potential at your fingertips, plus it's a very capable option for more demanding tasks like gaming.
Of course, you also have DeX Mode support, an IP68 rating, an S Pen in the box, and a great battery life, thanks to the 10,090mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging and gives you about eight hours of 3D gaming and over eight and a half hours of web browsing.
There's just no denying it: the Galaxy Tab S9+ is an exceptional device through and through. If you've always wanted to get one, now's the time to buy one at its best price on Amazon!
The Galaxy Tab S9+ may be no M4 iPad Pro (2024), but it's one of the best Android tablets nonetheless. It's not super huge like its bigger sibling, the Tab S9 Ultra, boasting a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display instead of a 14.6-inch one. You get crisp and vivid colors, plus 120Hz refresh rates for a smooth experience. What more could you need?
Samsung has integrated respectable cameras, including a rear setup with a 13MP wide sensor with autofocus and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. For video chats, you get a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
