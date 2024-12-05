Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Don't break the bank — get the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at this stellar discount today

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman has placed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on her lap, editing an image of purple flowers with the S Pen.
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may be available at its Black Friday discount, but it's still a bit on the expensive side. So, if you want a capable mid-range slate that gets the job done without breaking the bank, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is probably a better choice. It offers speedy performance at a much cheaper price.

In fact, that 'much cheaper price' is even better now, as this bad boy is still available at its Black Friday price cut! Yep! That's right, fellow deal hunter! You can still get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage space at a massive $200 markdown on Amazon! This brings the price to under the $500 mark, making this slate just irresistible!

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB: Save $200!

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage and get one for under $500 with this unmissable offer. The tablet delivers speedy performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 SoC. In addition, its 12.4-inch display offers a great watching experience without breaking the bank. Act fast and today!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by Samsung's capable Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has plenty of horsepower to run most tasks and heavy games like Genshin Impact without a hitch. In addition, it delivers a pleasing viewing experience, boasting a beautiful 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It also offers great battery life, thanks to a massive 10,090mAh power cell, which can easily last you all day. And just like its more expensive cousins, our friend here sports an included S Pen, which you can use to take notes faster and even as a digital paintbrush.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gives you a ton of value for just under $500. We encourage you not to hesitate, since you never know when this unmissable offer will expire! So, hit the deal button at the beginning of this article and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless