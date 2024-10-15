Amazon discounts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, letting you get big tablet at smaller price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're looking for a solid mid-range tablet with a large display and a more affordable price tag, you'll be pleased to learn that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
Right now, you can score the 128GB version of this big boy for $100 off its price and save 17%. With this price cut, you can get your hands on a unit for just under $500. This is a pretty decent discount, considering it lets you save a good amount on one of the best mid-range tablets out there. You should hurry, as the offer has a red 'limited-time deal' banner and might expire soon.
Equipped with a powerful Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ packs enough firepower to deal with most tasks and even run heavy games like Asphalt 9 without a hitch. In addition, its 12.4-inch LCD display comes with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 16:10 ratio, and a fast 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a pleasant watching experience without straining the budget.
The slate also boasts a hefty 10,090mAh battery that can last all day without needing a recharge. Moreover, it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush.
Right now, you can score the 128GB version of this big boy for $100 off its price and save 17%. With this price cut, you can get your hands on a unit for just under $500. This is a pretty decent discount, considering it lets you save a good amount on one of the best mid-range tablets out there. You should hurry, as the offer has a red 'limited-time deal' banner and might expire soon.
Equipped with a powerful Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ packs enough firepower to deal with most tasks and even run heavy games like Asphalt 9 without a hitch. In addition, its 12.4-inch LCD display comes with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 16:10 ratio, and a fast 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a pleasant watching experience without straining the budget.
The slate also boasts a hefty 10,090mAh battery that can last all day without needing a recharge. Moreover, it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush.
In conclusion, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers a lot for its current price, boasting fast performance, a nice display, and good battery life. Sadly, there isn't a visible timer on this deal, and we can't say how long it will last. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and treat yourself to a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a reduced price now by tapping the deal button in this article.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
15 Oct, 2024Amazon discounts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, letting you get big tablet at smaller price
12 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
10 Oct, 2024Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!
09 Oct, 2024Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
08 Oct, 2024The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is true must-have after fantastic October Prime Day discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: