Galaxy S24 FE is selling like hot cakes after a generous $125 discount

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Save $125 on Amazon! $125 off (19%) The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB storage is a great choice for Samsung fans looking for fast everyday performance without breaking the bank. It’s currently $125 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $525. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon



If you're on the fence about whether the Galaxy S24 FE is worth the money, you should know that this bad boy is an absolute must-have, especially at its current price. With an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. In fact, its silicon is positioned just below the Exynos 2400, the SoC that powers the



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy S24 is the camera department, as both phones feature the same 50MP main unit. This means it captures stunning photos with vibrant colors, even though it falls in the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution delivers a pleasant viewing experience, allowing you to watch YouTube videos in great quality.



All in all, the Galaxy S24 FE packs an immense amount of value, so don’t wait around! Save with this deal now! If you're on the fence about whether theis worth the money, you should know that this bad boy is an absolute must-have, especially at its current price. With an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. In fact, its silicon is positioned just below the Exynos 2400, the SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US and Canada.Another area where our friend here is similar to the more expensiveis the camera department, as both phones feature the same 50MP main unit. This means it captures stunning photos with vibrant colors, even though it falls in the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution delivers a pleasant viewing experience, allowing you to watch YouTube videos in great quality.All in all, thepacks an immense amount of value, so don’t wait around! Save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

We saw some fantastic phone deals during this year's Amazon Prime Day. For instance, the Galaxy S24 FE — one of the best mid-range phones on the market — dropped to its lowest price thanks to a massive $180 discount. That made Samsung's mid-ranger a hot choice for anyone looking for a speedy phone without overspending.Why are we telling you this? Well, because it's not too late to score this capable phone at a bonkers discount, as it's still on sale on Amazon. Sadly, it's not available at its Prime Day price, but you can still save $125 on this beauty if you go for the 128GB version. This means you can treat yourself to a unit for just under $525—down from about $650—if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs!