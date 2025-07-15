Galaxy S24 FE is selling like hot cakes after a generous $125 discount
The phone offers fast performance, takes beautiful photos, and is worth every penny, especially at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We saw some fantastic phone deals during this year's Amazon Prime Day. For instance, the Galaxy S24 FE — one of the best mid-range phones on the market — dropped to its lowest price thanks to a massive $180 discount. That made Samsung's mid-ranger a hot choice for anyone looking for a speedy phone without overspending.
If you're on the fence about whether the Galaxy S24 FE is worth the money, you should know that this bad boy is an absolute must-have, especially at its current price. With an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. In fact, its silicon is positioned just below the Exynos 2400, the SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US and Canada.
Another area where our friend here is similar to the more expensive Galaxy S24 is the camera department, as both phones feature the same 50MP main unit. This means it captures stunning photos with vibrant colors, even though it falls in the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution delivers a pleasant viewing experience, allowing you to watch YouTube videos in great quality.
All in all, the Galaxy S24 FE packs an immense amount of value, so don’t wait around! Save with this deal now!
Why are we telling you this? Well, because it's not too late to score this capable phone at a bonkers discount, as it's still on sale on Amazon. Sadly, it's not available at its Prime Day price, but you can still save $125 on this beauty if you go for the 128GB version. This means you can treat yourself to a unit for just under $525—down from about $650—if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs!
