Save $100 on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 through this sweet Amazon deal

Without a doubt, the Galaxy Tab S9+ and S9 Ultra are quite impressive tablets that should meet and exceed all your expectations. Then again, these devices tend to be quite expensive, so not everyone can afford them. Fortunately, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 presents a reasonably-priced alternative, especially now that Amazon lets you have it at $100 off.

That’s right! You can now snag this incredible slate at a 13% cheaper price. The discount applies to the 128GB model in both color options. What’s more, if that much storage won’t do you any good, you can also take advantage of Amazon’s offer on the 256GB configuration, which is currently $120 off its price tag.

The Samsung slate may be the most humble member of the Tab S9 family, but it easily beats many of the best Android tablets on the market. It sports a brilliant 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with deep contrasts and vivid colors. Plus, the display supports Vision Booster technology as part of the Adaptive Brightness feature, making it easy to use in all kinds of environments.

This puppy doesn’t just let you enjoy incredible visuals, as it also sports a premium and durable build. Samsung designed it with an armor aluminum frame to ensure better protection against scratches and bumps. To top it off, the Tab S9 also features an IP68 rating, which is something you can’t see on every other tablet.

Under the hood, this bad boy is just as impressive. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the slate can handle anything you throw at it and then some more. Moreover, if you need to deal with more demanding tasks, the DeX Mode comes to your rescue, giving you a laptop-like experience for all your multitasking needs.

Additionally, the Tab S9 comes with an 8,400mAh battery that lasts about eight hours of web browsing or 6.5 hours of video streaming. In case you’re wondering, the battery supports fast charging and gets from 0 to 100% in less than two hours.
