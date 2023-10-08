You can still treat yourself to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Amazon UK and save big
Finding the perfect tablet powerhouse at a bargain may not be the easiest thing to do. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now, especially if you’re a British reader. A few weeks back, we shared an exciting deal on one of the best Android tablets – the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Back then, the 256GB slate with Wi-Fi connectivity was 19% cheaper at Amazon UK.
Like before, Amazon UK offers a £50 gift to make the Samsung slate all the more desirable. We’re talking about a six-month FREE trial of Disney+, which may not be much, but hey, who dislikes gifts?
With its large 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the Samsung device is designed to captivate. You can rest assured that the visuals this bad boy produces will dazzle you immediately. Needless to say, the slate is perfect for video streaming, but it’s capable of much more than just that.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the slate has enough horsepower to handle demanding creative apps and gaming titles. In fact, pretty much anything you throw at it is handled with ease. Fret not if you need this tablet for work-related tasks exclusively, too.
Conference calls are pretty enjoyable with this tablet. Whenever you’re making an important presentation, you can rest assured that the tablet will keep you in focus with the 12MP front camera with Auto Framing. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also supports DeX Mode and offers full-day battery life, which adds even more value to your purchase.
Amazingly, that deal is still live today. What’s more, the 128GB variant with Wi-Fi and 5G is also on sale in case you want to be able to make phone calls via the tablet. This one is available at a much more exciting price, too, offered at 30% off.
Although the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has already seen a successor, it remains among the best Samsung tablets. Spec-wise, the device undoubtedly has a lot to offer. It also boasts a beautiful design and comes with the S Pen, saving you the additional expense.
As an additional note, we’d like to remind you that this deal has been live for some time. From what we’ve seen so far, deals rarely last over a month, so we suggest you act fast and get this epic tablet at a bargain price while you still can.
