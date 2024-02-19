This gorgeous Best Buy deal on the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still up for grabs

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is cool and all, but it also has quite a high price point. Fortunately, bargain hunters can still enjoy Best Buy’s massive price cut on its older relative – the Tab S8 Ultra. In case you don’t recall, the merchant knocked an epic $300 off this top-notch slate’s price tag a couple of weeks back, making it a major bargain for Android users.

As mentioned above, this deal has been live for about a couple of weeks, meaning it might soon go poof. That’s why, if you want to maximize your savings on a new super-powerful Samsung tablet, we suggest you act fast and take advantage of the Best Buy offer while it’s still up for grabs.

We did our homework on whether Best Buy is the only major US retailer offering such a generous discount on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. As far as we know, neither Walmart nor Amazon are now offering the slate at that price, which makes this chance to get it at $300 off all the more unique.

With its stunning 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, amazing camera setup that can record videos in 4K, S Pen in the box for the times when you feel creative, plenty of horsepower provided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, and more, the Samsung device is still among the best Android tablets.

Learning, gaming, video streaming, and work-related tasks – the Tab S8 Ultra is definitely equipped to handle pretty much anything you throw at it. Let’s not forget about the Samsung DeX, which unlocks higher multitasking capabilities. Also, while this slate had 128GB of built-in storage, we should note that Samsung integrated a microSD card slot, helping you expand total storage to 1TB.

As additional perks, this puppy features a large 11,200mAh battery that easily lasts throughout the day. Finally, juicing up your new Tab S8 Ultra is as quick as it gets with a suitable 45W charger.

