The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, every power user's dream, is still available with its $400 Black Friday discount at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $400! The tablet has amazing performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even boasts its own stylus. $699 99 $1099 99

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): Save $400! The tablet has amazing performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even boasts its own stylus. $799 99 $1199 99

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not your ordinary tablet. This is a premium high-end mobile device that can easily become your new workhorse slate. It's powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which has plenty of firepower at its disposal and can basically deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9.In addition to its exceptional performance, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+, which means you will have an even more incredible watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+. On top of that, the slate packs a huge 11200mAh battery, which gives it nice battery life.Of course, we just can't miss mentioning that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you additional cash since you won't have to buy one separately. You can use the included stylus to take notes faster and as a digital painting brush.Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is indeed an amazing tablet. It can be your new slate for work, and at the same time, you go to an entertainment device. Furthermore, attach a keyboard to this bad boy, and it will even replace your laptop. So, we are sure you're seeing how incredible this deal really is and how important it is to act fast and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a heavily discounted price now while you still can.