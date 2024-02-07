Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The everyday Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it a real bargain

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The everyday Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it a
Finding a good tablet that won't break the bank can be hard. After all, the market is full of incredible slates, like the Galaxy Tab S9 that, sadly, cost an arm and a leg. On the other hand, the market is also full of budget-friendly tablets that don't offer good performance and are suitable for only binge-watching Netflix on the go. But if you take advantage of this deal, you will score a slate with good performance and a price tag that won't tank your bank account.

The tablet we are talking about is the old but gold Galaxy Tab S7 FE. At the moment, the 64GB variant of this handsome fella is discounted by $130 and can be yours for only $399.99 instead of its usual price of $529.99. However, if you need more space and more RAM — as the 64GB comes with only 4GB of RAM — feel free to snag a Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage space on Amazon, where this bad boy is enjoying a sweet $133 markdown.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB: Save $130!

Grab the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 64GB of storage at Best Buy and save $130 in the process. The tablet has good performance, and it's a real bargain right now at its current price!
$130 off (25%)
$399 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB: Save $133!

Get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage on Amazon instead and save $133 in the process. The tablet has good performance, and it's a good bargain right now.
$133 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Released in 2021, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no spring chicken. However, the Snapdragon 778G chipset under its hood, still delivers pretty decent performance, allowing you to browse the web, stream videos, and even play light games like Crossy Road without any issues.

Additionally, the tablet packs a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a massive 10,090 mAh battery, making it great for watching movies and TV series. Moreover, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case you run out of free space.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you additional cash as you won't have to buy a stylus separately. You can use the S Pen for faster note-taking and as a painting brush.

However, given the age of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Android 14 will most likely be its final major OS update. Furthermore, the slate will most likely get only one more year of security updates, so there is a trade-off here.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still a pretty decent tablet that will serve you well. So, if the issue about the updates is not a deal breaker for you, feel free to grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE by tapping one of the deal buttons in this article.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless