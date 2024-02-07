The everyday Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it a real bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a good tablet that won't break the bank can be hard. After all, the market is full of incredible slates, like the Galaxy Tab S9 that, sadly, cost an arm and a leg. On the other hand, the market is also full of budget-friendly tablets that don't offer good performance and are suitable for only binge-watching Netflix on the go. But if you take advantage of this deal, you will score a slate with good performance and a price tag that won't tank your bank account.
Released in 2021, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no spring chicken. However, the Snapdragon 778G chipset under its hood, still delivers pretty decent performance, allowing you to browse the web, stream videos, and even play light games like Crossy Road without any issues.
Additionally, the tablet packs a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a massive 10,090 mAh battery, making it great for watching movies and TV series. Moreover, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case you run out of free space.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you additional cash as you won't have to buy a stylus separately. You can use the S Pen for faster note-taking and as a painting brush.
However, given the age of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Android 14 will most likely be its final major OS update. Furthermore, the slate will most likely get only one more year of security updates, so there is a trade-off here.
The tablet we are talking about is the old but gold Galaxy Tab S7 FE. At the moment, the 64GB variant of this handsome fella is discounted by $130 and can be yours for only $399.99 instead of its usual price of $529.99. However, if you need more space and more RAM — as the 64GB comes with only 4GB of RAM — feel free to snag a Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage space on Amazon, where this bad boy is enjoying a sweet $133 markdown.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still a pretty decent tablet that will serve you well. So, if the issue about the updates is not a deal breaker for you, feel free to grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE by tapping one of the deal buttons in this article.
