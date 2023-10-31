The stylus-powered and affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is even more budget-friendly at Best Buy for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, Best Buy's Black Friday deals are already live, and you can currently snatch the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space for just $549.99, which is $150 off its usual $699.99 price. So, if you are in the market for a new high-end tablet, we suggest you get a Galaxy Tab S8 at a discounted price right now while you still can.
Powered by a solid Snapdragon 720G mid-range chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has enough firepower for daily tasks like browsing the web, Insta and streaming videos. Furthermore, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.
Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with an included S Pen out of the box, letting you score extra savings since you won't have to buy a stylus separately. The S Pen can be used for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush in case you want to turn your slate into a digital canvas.
While not a mobile powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) still packs a punch and has a lot to offer for its budget-friendly price. Also, since it's currently even more affordable than usual, it will be a shame if you miss out on your chance to snatch it for even less. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and get your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at a discounted price today.
However, if you are in the market for something more budget-friendly, then you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has discounted the sweet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for Black Friday as well. Currently, both the 64GB and 128GB models of this awesome slate are $120 off their prices, which means you can get the 64GB variant for just $229.99 instead of $349.99 or the 128GB version for only $309.99 instead of $429.99.
