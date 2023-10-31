The stylus-powered and affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is even more budget-friendly at Best Buy for Black Friday

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: Save: $120! Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet has good performance and even comes with its own stylus out of the box. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB: Save: $120! Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB of storage from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet has good performance and even comes with its own stylus out of the box. $120 off (28%) $309 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy

Powered by a solid Snapdragon 720G mid-range chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has enough firepower for daily tasks like browsing the web, Insta and streaming videos. Furthermore, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with an included S Pen out of the box, letting you score extra savings since you won't have to buy a stylus separately. The S Pen can be used for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush in case you want to turn your slate into a digital canvas.While not a mobile powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) still packs a punch and has a lot to offer for its budget-friendly price. Also, since it's currently even more affordable than usual, it will be a shame if you miss out on your chance to snatch it for even less. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and get your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at a discounted price today.