Best Buy discounts the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 for Black Friday; save on one while you can
Black Friday is the best time to get a new high-end tablet for less money. Therefore, you are probably counting the days until November 24th, the official date of this year's Black Friday. However, we have awesome news for you: you can get a new, incredible tablet for less right now, weeks ahead of the shopping bonanza.
Packed with 8GB of RAM and a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a performance beast that has enough firepower to be your new workhorse tablet. Also, the tablet is good for gaming, so expect demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 to run as smoothly as butter.
On top of all we've just mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with its own S Pen, which you can use to take notes faster and as a digital paintbrush in case you have a painter locked inside.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may no longer be among Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, but the slate is still worth it. Furthermore, Best Buy's sweet Black Friday discount makes it an even bigger bargain. This is why we strongly advise you to pull the trigger on this deal right now and treat yourself to an amazing, top-tier tablet for less.
Best Buy has already launched its Black Friday deals, and one of the tablets enjoying that amazing Black Friday love is Samsung's amazing Galaxy Tab S8. At the moment, the 128GB variant of this great slate is $150 off its usual price of $699.99 and can be yours for just $549.99.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the slate comes with speakers tuned by AKG and a beautiful 11-inch display with a 1600 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. All this makes the Galaxy Tab S8 perfect for binge-watching Netflix. As for the battery life, the tablet sports an 8000mAh battery that should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. There is also 45W wired charging on board, which can fill the tank in about 80 minutes.
