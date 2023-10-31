Best Buy discounts the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 for Black Friday; save on one while you can

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $150. The tablet has amazing performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy

Packed with 8GB of RAM and a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a performance beast that has enough firepower to be your new workhorse tablet. Also, the tablet is good for gaming, so expect demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 to run as smoothly as butter.In addition to its top-tier performance, the slate comes with speakers tuned by AKG and a beautiful 11-inch display with a 1600 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. All this makes the Galaxy Tab S8 perfect for binge-watching Netflix. As for the battery life, the tablet sports an 8000mAh battery that should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. There is also 45W wired charging on board, which can fill the tank in about 80 minutes.On top of all we've just mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with its own S Pen, which you can use to take notes faster and as a digital paintbrush in case you have a painter locked inside.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may no longer be among Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, but the slate is still worth it. Furthermore, Best Buy's sweet Black Friday discount makes it an even bigger bargain. This is why we strongly advise you to pull the trigger on this deal right now and treat yourself to an amazing, top-tier tablet for less.