Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

In my opinion, as a savings expert, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) offers even greater value at this price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close up of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).
As a mobile tech enthusiast, I love high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, the bargain hunter in me knows that spending so much on a tablet I'm only going to use for web browsing and watching YouTube videos might not be the best buying choice. According to my pragmatic side, opting for a more affordable option like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the smarter move.

Yes, it may not be a powerhouse like Samsung's latest and greatest, but its mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset packs enough firepower to handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. It also boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card, meaning I can expand its storage if I need more space.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 128GB: Save $78!

Get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with 128GB of storage for under $279 on Amazon and save $78. The tablet offers good performance and can handle day-to-day tasks with ease thanks to its Exynos 1280 chipset, What's more, it comes with an included stylus and delivers a good viewing experience without breaking the bank. Save while you can!
$78 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


Since I'll be using the slate mainly for entertainment, I would also need loud speakers and a good display. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) checks these boxes, too, rocking capable speakers tuned by AKG and a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Yes, the colors may not look as vibrant as on the AMOLED display on the Tab S10 Ultra, but it should suffice given the price.

Speaking of which, it's probably the biggest reason to go for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) right now. Not only is the slate on the budget side but Amazon is selling its 128GB version in Oxford Gray at a sweet 22% discount, slashing $78 off. Thanks to this discount, bargain hunters can grab this capable slate for just under $279, which is a pretty decent price, especially given the tablet also provides up to 14 hours of video playback and boasts its own S Pen out of the box.

So, while I'm not currently in the market for a new tablet, I encourage you to get this handsome fella if you're looking for a budget-friendly slate with good performance, as it offers great value for money at its current Amazon price.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless