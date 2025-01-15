In my opinion, as a savings expert, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) offers even greater value at this price
As a mobile tech enthusiast, I love high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, the bargain hunter in me knows that spending so much on a tablet I'm only going to use for web browsing and watching YouTube videos might not be the best buying choice. According to my pragmatic side, opting for a more affordable option like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the smarter move.
Since I'll be using the slate mainly for entertainment, I would also need loud speakers and a good display. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) checks these boxes, too, rocking capable speakers tuned by AKG and a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Yes, the colors may not look as vibrant as on the AMOLED display on the Tab S10 Ultra, but it should suffice given the price.
Yes, it may not be a powerhouse like Samsung's latest and greatest, but its mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset packs enough firepower to handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. It also boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card, meaning I can expand its storage if I need more space.
Speaking of which, it's probably the biggest reason to go for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) right now. Not only is the slate on the budget side but Amazon is selling its 128GB version in Oxford Gray at a sweet 22% discount, slashing $78 off. Thanks to this discount, bargain hunters can grab this capable slate for just under $279, which is a pretty decent price, especially given the tablet also provides up to 14 hours of video playback and boasts its own S Pen out of the box.
So, while I'm not currently in the market for a new tablet, I encourage you to get this handsome fella if you're looking for a budget-friendly slate with good performance, as it offers great value for money at its current Amazon price.
