In my opinion, as a savings expert, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) offers even greater value at this price

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 128GB: Save $78! Get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with 128GB of storage for under $279 on Amazon and save $78. The tablet offers good performance and can handle day-to-day tasks with ease thanks to its Exynos 1280 chipset, What's more, it comes with an included stylus and delivers a good viewing experience without breaking the bank. Save while you can! $78 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Since I'll be using the slate mainly for entertainment, I would also need loud speakers and a good display. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) checks these boxes, too, rocking capable speakers tuned by AKG and a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Yes, the colors may not look as vibrant as on the AMOLED display on the Tab S10 Ultra, but it should suffice given the price.Speaking of which, it's probably the biggest reason to go for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) right now. Not only is the slate on the budget side but Amazon is selling its 128GB version in Oxford Gray at a sweet 22% discount, slashing $78 off. Thanks to this discount, bargain hunters can grab this capable slate for just under $279, which is a pretty decent price, especially given the tablet also provides up to 14 hours of video playback and boasts its own S Pen out of the box.So, while I'm not currently in the market for a new tablet, I encourage you to get this handsome fella if you're looking for a budget-friendly slate with good performance, as it offers great value for money at its current Amazon price.