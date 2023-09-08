The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) still sports a fantastic discount on Best Buy

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Need a great Samsung tablet at a bargain price right now? In case you missed it, Best Buy sells the exciting Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at a lower price. The retailer has discounted the slate by a massive $105, landing it an unbeatable price. However, the offer has been live for some time, meaning it’s likely to expire soon.

While the 2020 edition of this tablet regularly gets massive discounts, the newer iteration isn’t on sale so often. And, in case you’re wondering, it doesn’t see such epic markdowns regularly, either. That’s why we believe the present deal, albeit live for some time, is still exciting enough to deserve your attention.

Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) and save $105 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) with 64GB of storage can now be yours at a $105 cheaper price. If you want a compact 10.5-inch slate with a mid-range SoC and a great battery life, we suggest you grab this device now. It comes with a S Pen in the box and even features a microSD card slot.
$105 off (30%)
$244 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


The best part about this deal is that you don’t have to go through any hoops to take advantage of the $105 discount. In fact, you can get the tablet at an even better price if you choose the trade-in option. We know that not everyone’s a fan of this type of shopping. But hey, it’s there for those who want to take advantage.

The slate is small and compact enough to fit into your backpack without a problem. It features a 10.4-inch LCD touchscreen with 1200 x 2000 resolution and two loudspeakers. Couple that with the mid-range Snapdragon 720G SoC, and you get the ideal source for entertainment at a bearable price. And if you feel extra creative, you can take out the S Pen and unleash your imagination.

While it has the basic 64GB of storage and a standard 4GB RAM, this Android tablet actually comes with a microSD card slot. That’s right, you can expand this bad boy’s storage to as much as 1TB. We can’t help but say there aren’t many other tablets with the same expandable storage capacity at that price, yet another reason to go for this deal.

What if you want to watch your favorite TV series on the go? The good news is that Samsung added a large 7,040mAh battery under the hood. That should keep it going for about 13 hours before you need to find a power outlet, which is quite impressive for a tablet that now costs just $244.99. And when power runs out, you can replenish it via USB-C.

