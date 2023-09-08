The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) still sports a fantastic discount on Best Buy

Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) and save $105 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) with 64GB of storage can now be yours at a $105 cheaper price. If you want a compact 10.5-inch slate with a mid-range SoC and a great battery life, we suggest you grab this device now. It comes with a S Pen in the box and even features a microSD card slot. $105 off (30%) $244 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy



What if you want to watch your favorite TV series on the go? The good news is that Samsung added a large 7,040mAh battery under the hood. That should keep it going for about 13 hours before you need to find a power outlet, which is quite impressive for a tablet that now costs just $244.99. And when power runs out, you can replenish it via USB-C.