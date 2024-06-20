The affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is $150 off and a true budget delight at Walmart





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 may be an older slate, but it's still worthy of your cash and attention. It's powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4GB of RAM, offering good performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos.

In addition, it boasts a nice 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution, making it good for watching movies and TV series on the cheap. Moreover, you're also getting an S Pen inside the box when going for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022. You can use the included stylus for stuff like faster note-taking.



All in all, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 still has a lot to offer despite advancing in age. And with that awesome $150 discount, this fella is a real steal right now. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 at a heavily discounted price today!

While the 2024 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the latest iteration of our beloved affordable tablet, the 2022 variant is still available on the market. Even better, it's currently $150 off at Walmart, making it the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to go for if you are on a budget.That's right! The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is on sale at a sweet $150 discount at Walmart, which means you can get a unit for just $199 instead of $349. Granted, the version enjoying that sweet discount is the one with 64GB of storage. However, the slate has a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you can expand its storage space in case you need more.