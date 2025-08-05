Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra charging speed revealed: It’s not good news
Samsung’s next Ultra tablet still charges like it’s 2022.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra — likely carrying the model number SM-X930 — has just cleared China’s 3C certification process, and the paperwork confirms a familiar spec: 45W wired charging (15V/3A). That’s identical to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which means we probably won’t see much improvement in charging times.
As we noted in that earlier story, while the charging hardware is staying put, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to use a more power-efficient 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chip, compared to the 4nm chip in the Tab S10 Ultra. That should help extend real-world battery life, but it won’t speed up recharging when you’re at 5%.
This could change by launch, but as it stands, Samsung might be cutting back on available configurations this year, offering fewer RAM and storage combinations compared to the more varied lineup of the Tab S10 Ultra.
We know from experience that the Tab S10 Ultra took close to 2h and 20 min to reach 100%. Unless Samsung has quietly tweaked its charging curve — for example, by sustaining higher wattage for longer — the new model may not be much faster.
11,600 mAh battery + 45W = long recharge times
Real-world battery life might improve, even if the top-up time still tests your patience. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This new listing backs up a recent SGS Fimko certification leak, which first revealed the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra would feature an 11,600 mAh battery — a modest but welcome bump from the 11,200 mAh cell in its predecessor. The same document also confirmed the unchanged 45W top-up speeds.
Still ultra-premium, but storage and RAM options may narrow
According to a recent leak covering the Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite, the Tab S11 Ultra will offer 12 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage — a curious step-down from last year, when some configurations went all the way to 16 GB and 1 TB, at least in select markets.
Colors-wise, the Tab S11 Ultra will reportedly come in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver, just like its predecessor. Meanwhile, the more affordable Galaxy Tab S11 and the Tab S10 Lite are expected to launch with more vibrant color options, including Coral Red for the Lite model.
Combined with the Ultra’s expected 14.6-inch display, S Pen support, and One UI 8.0 based on Android 16, this device is shaping up to be Samsung’s best shot yet at taking on Apple’s M-powered iPads.
Same notch, better display?
The waterdrop notch also appears to be returning, based on leaked images, though rumors suggest it could be smaller this year. Samsung is clearly aiming for thinner bezels without giving up biometric or camera performance.
Launch window: September or October
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series will likely follow the company's usual release schedule, pointing to a launch in late Q3 or early Q4. More specifically, we expect the new models to come out either in September or October. That matches the Tab S10 lineup, which debuted in late September 2024.
With all models now appearing in public databases, the launch of the Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite feels imminent.
