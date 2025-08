Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra charging speed revealed: It’s not good news

11,600 mAh battery + 45W = long recharge times









Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Still 45W? How do you feel about the Tab S11 Ultra’s charging speed? Disappointed — 2+ hour charge times are unacceptable in 20 It’s fine — battery life matters more than charging spee I just charge overnight, so I don’t really care 45W is enough, but only if they optimized the charging curve I expected at least 65W by now — Samsung needs to catch up Disappointed — 2+ hour charge times are unacceptable in 20 0% It’s fine — battery life matters more than charging spee 0% I just charge overnight, so I don’t really care 0% 45W is enough, but only if they optimized the charging curve 0% I expected at least 65W by now — Samsung needs to catch up 0%

Still ultra-premium, but storage and RAM options may narrow





The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra — likely carrying the model number SM-X930 — has just cleared China’s 3C certification process, and the paperwork confirms a familiar spec: 45W wired charging (15V/3A). That’s identical to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra , which means we probably won’t see much improvement in charging times.We know from experience that the Tab S10 Ultra took close to 2h and 20 min to reach 100%. Unless Samsung has quietly tweaked its charging curve — for example, by sustaining higher wattage for longer — the new model may not be much faster.This new listing backs up a recent SGS Fimko certification leak , which first revealed the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra would feature an 11,600 mAh battery — a modest but welcome bump from the 11,200 mAh cell in its predecessor. The same document also confirmed the unchanged 45W top-up speeds.As we noted in that earlier story, while the charging hardware is staying put, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to use a more power-efficient 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chip, compared to the 4nm chip in the Tab S10 Ultra. That should help extend real-world battery life, but it won’t speed up recharging when you’re at 5%.According to a recent leak covering the Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite , the Tab S11 Ultra will offer 12 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage — a curious step-down from last year, when some configurations went all the way to 16 GB and 1 TB, at least in select markets.This could change by launch, but as it stands, Samsung might be cutting back on available configurations this year, offering fewer RAM and storage combinations compared to the more varied lineup of the Tab S10 Ultra.