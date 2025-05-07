Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ pretty much sells itself with this generous Amazon deal

By
0comments
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
As one of Samsung's latest and greatest slates, the Galaxy Tab S10+ ranks among the best tablets of 2025. Thanks to Amazon's latest deal, it's now the go-to choice for those seeking top-tier performance, a big display, and reliability at a bargain price.

The retailer is currently selling the 256GB model at a hefty 19% discount, slashing $194 off its price. This lets you score one in Moonstone Gray for just under $806 — an unbeatable deal for all the value this handsome fella brings to the table.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB, Moonstone Gray: Save $194!

$194 off (19%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is on sale for $194 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $806. With fast performance and a stunning display, it's perfect for both work and play. Plus, with seven years of software support, you won't need to upgrade for a long time. Don't wait—grab this deal now!
Buy at Amazon


With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance. It can handle everything from streaming and web browsing to multitasking and resource-intensive games without breaking a sweat. All of this makes it a top choice if you need a tablet for work or school.

Speaking of streaming, it's great for watching movies and TV series, thanks to its beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling, along with HDR10+ for richer, more vibrant colors when viewing HDR content.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is just as great for work and productivity as it is for binge-watching Netflix, YouTube, or any other streaming service you enjoy. With seven years of OS and security updates and a $194 price drop, this slate is a no-brainer. So don't wait—tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to one of the top tablets out there for much less than usual today!
