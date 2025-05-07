The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ pretty much sells itself with this generous Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As one of Samsung's latest and greatest slates, the Galaxy Tab S10+ ranks among the best tablets of 2025. Thanks to Amazon's latest deal, it's now the go-to choice for those seeking top-tier performance, a big display, and reliability at a bargain price.
The retailer is currently selling the 256GB model at a hefty 19% discount, slashing $194 off its price. This lets you score one in Moonstone Gray for just under $806 — an unbeatable deal for all the value this handsome fella brings to the table.
With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance. It can handle everything from streaming and web browsing to multitasking and resource-intensive games without breaking a sweat. All of this makes it a top choice if you need a tablet for work or school.
Speaking of streaming, it's great for watching movies and TV series, thanks to its beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling, along with HDR10+ for richer, more vibrant colors when viewing HDR content.
The retailer is currently selling the 256GB model at a hefty 19% discount, slashing $194 off its price. This lets you score one in Moonstone Gray for just under $806 — an unbeatable deal for all the value this handsome fella brings to the table.
With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance. It can handle everything from streaming and web browsing to multitasking and resource-intensive games without breaking a sweat. All of this makes it a top choice if you need a tablet for work or school.
Speaking of streaming, it's great for watching movies and TV series, thanks to its beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling, along with HDR10+ for richer, more vibrant colors when viewing HDR content.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is just as great for work and productivity as it is for binge-watching Netflix, YouTube, or any other streaming service you enjoy. With seven years of OS and security updates and a $194 price drop, this slate is a no-brainer. So don't wait—tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to one of the top tablets out there for much less than usual today!
Things that are NOT allowed: