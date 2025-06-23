Premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 become an even hotter deal with Amazon's latest discount
The headphones are a bargain at their current price, offering premium sound, great ANC, and up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime per charge. Save while the offer lasts!
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are selling for a whopping $130 off on Amazon right now, making them a no-brainer for buyers looking for new workout earbuds. However, if you're in the market for high-end headphones instead, be sure to grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4, as these puppies are a must-have at their current price as well.
As for the headphones themselves, well, they rank among the best cans on the market. And with them being a Sennheiser audio product, you can be 100% sure that these puppies deliver top-quality sound out of the box. In fact, they offer rich and detailed audio and are extremely comfy, boasting soft ear pads, a cushioned headband, and a lightweight frame for an incredible listening experience every time. Of course, you can use the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app to tailor their sound to your taste as well.
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worth every penny and are unmissable at their current price. So, don't wait around! Save with this deal today!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $160 discount on the model in Graphite, letting you get one for just under $290. Other color options are discounted as well, just available at lower price cuts. In other words, you can save regardless of whether you go for the Graphite model or for one of the other paint jobs.
Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, which may be behind that of Bose or Sony flagship headphones, but still does a tremendous job of blocking pesky noises. Their biggest selling point, however, is actually their battery life. With ANC turned on, they offer up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time. Disable their active noise-canceling, and you'll be looking at up to 60 hours of playtime, which is just incredible.
