Amazon's first substantial discount on the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is still live
A few weeks back, Amazon released its first-ever more substantial discount on the hot new Galaxy Tab A9+, landing it at $30 off its price tag for both the 64GB and the 128GB versions. In case you missed jumping on the discount train when it left the station, know that the promo is still live and up for grabs.
The Android 13 slate was released just a few months ago, so it’s not so surprising that it’s just now gaining pace in Amazon’s Deals section. Plus, even though the current $30 price cut might seem a bit insufficient, we must remember that the MRSP (about $220) of the base storage version isn’t all that high.
By the way, Amazon isn’t the only online retailer to sell Samsung’s hot new budget option at discounted prices. At the time of writing, the deal is also live at Best Buy.
At its current price, the Galaxy Tab A9+ easily beats many of the best budget tablets on the market. It boasts an 11-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rates. While definitely not uber impressive, the display is still plenty good for the device’s price bracket.
Under the hood, the slate is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, while most non-Galaxy alternatives usually house a MediaTek processor. And it’s not just about the screen quality and performance, either – this puppy provides amazing value for money across the board, completing the package with a reasonable camera setup and a 7,040mAh battery.
As mentioned earlier, the Samsung tablet has two storage versions. Speaking of which, note that Amazon advertises its deal on the 4/64GB model as a limited-time offer, meaning it’ll most likely expire before the one for the tablet with 128GB of built-in storage.
Overall, if you’re eager to save some money on this tablet, now’s definitely the time to act. At its current price on Amazon, the Samsung tablet is probably one of the best budget options you can make.
