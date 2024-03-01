Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon's first substantial discount on the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is still live

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's first substantial deal on the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is still up for grabs
A few weeks back, Amazon released its first-ever more substantial discount on the hot new Galaxy Tab A9+, landing it at $30 off its price tag for both the 64GB and the 128GB versions. In case you missed jumping on the discount train when it left the station, know that the promo is still live and up for grabs.

The Android 13 slate was released just a few months ago, so it’s not so surprising that it’s just now gaining pace in Amazon’s Deals section. Plus, even though the current $30 price cut might seem a bit insufficient, we must remember that the MRSP (about $220) of the base storage version isn’t all that high.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) is still 14% off on Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is still available at lower prices on Amazon. The tablet has an 11-inch screen, an octa-core Snapdragon processor, and a 7,040mAh battery. It comes with Android 13 out of the box. The divide provides great value for money, so if you're looking for a budget source of entertainment with better-than-average performance, make sure to check this one out.
$30 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


By the way, Amazon isn’t the only online retailer to sell Samsung’s hot new budget option at discounted prices. At the time of writing, the deal is also live at Best Buy.

At its current price, the Galaxy Tab A9+ easily beats many of the best budget tablets on the market. It boasts an 11-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rates. While definitely not uber impressive, the display is still plenty good for the device’s price bracket.

Under the hood, the slate is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, while most non-Galaxy alternatives usually house a MediaTek processor. And it’s not just about the screen quality and performance, either – this puppy provides amazing value for money across the board, completing the package with a reasonable camera setup and a 7,040mAh battery.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung tablet has two storage versions. Speaking of which, note that Amazon advertises its deal on the 4/64GB model as a limited-time offer, meaning it’ll most likely expire before the one for the tablet with 128GB of built-in storage.

Overall, if you’re eager to save some money on this tablet, now’s definitely the time to act. At its current price on Amazon, the Samsung tablet is probably one of the best budget options you can make.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless