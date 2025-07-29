$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

BSOD bug fixed: Windows 11 24H2 is now safe for more gaming PCs

A nasty compatibility bug between Easy Anti-Cheat and Intel's newer processors had blocked some users from updating to Windows 11 24H2. Microsoft has finally resolved the issue, but a few quirks remain.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
BSOD bug fixed: Windows 11 24H2 is now safe for more gaming PCs
There was a block by Microsoft for some Windows 11 gaming machines to install Windows 11 version 24H2. The company had put a compatibility hold in place due to a bug that would crash PCs that have Easy Anti-Cheat installed, and now, Microsoft has removed this safeguard hold

Easy Anti-Cheat is a popular tool used by game developers. It prevents cheating in multiplayer games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. The tool protects against hacking and cheating, and it gets automatically installed on your PC when you install certain games.

Until recently, select PCs sporting Intel's Alder Lake+ processors experienced an issue that caused the dreaded Blue Screen of Death. 

Basically, Alder Lake stands for Intel's 12th Gen Core processors, so certain devices sporting the 12th generation or later were affected. More specifically, we're talking about the vPro platform. 

Now, around 10 months after the initial release of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft has resolved the issue and has removed the compatibility hold. 

Microsoft explained that it has removed the hold in a support document.

The company states that some devices may still display a warning of an incompatible version of Easy Anti-Cheat, and that users may need to update frequently-played games. Meanwhile, there are other compatibility issues that may still prevent some devices from being updated. 

Have you updated to Windows 11 version 24H2 yet?

Vote View Result


Earlier in the year, Microsoft fixed a compatibility issue with some wallpaper apps and the Asphalt 8 game.

Windows 11 version 24H2 first rolled out to new Copilot+ PCs on June 18 of last year. Microsoft then continued with the rollout to other PCs and laptops in October.

The rollout was gradual, and many people didn't receive the update right away. The final phase of the rollout started this May, so eligible PCs without any compatibility holds could receive it. 

Windows 11 version 24H2 brings Phone Link integration with the Start menu, support for creating archives in .7z and .tar formats, and the ability to view the file system of an Android phone directly within File Explorer, among other new features. The update also includes a new version of Outlook and a standalone web app for Copilot. 

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 3

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless