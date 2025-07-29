BSOD bug fixed: Windows 11 24H2 is now safe for more gaming PCs
A nasty compatibility bug between Easy Anti-Cheat and Intel's newer processors had blocked some users from updating to Windows 11 24H2. Microsoft has finally resolved the issue, but a few quirks remain.
There was a block by Microsoft for some Windows 11 gaming machines to install Windows 11 version 24H2. The company had put a compatibility hold in place due to a bug that would crash PCs that have Easy Anti-Cheat installed, and now, Microsoft has removed this safeguard hold.
Easy Anti-Cheat is a popular tool used by game developers. It prevents cheating in multiplayer games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. The tool protects against hacking and cheating, and it gets automatically installed on your PC when you install certain games.
Basically, Alder Lake stands for Intel's 12th Gen Core processors, so certain devices sporting the 12th generation or later were affected. More specifically, we're talking about the vPro platform.
Now, around 10 months after the initial release of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft has resolved the issue and has removed the compatibility hold.
The company states that some devices may still display a warning of an incompatible version of Easy Anti-Cheat, and that users may need to update frequently-played games. Meanwhile, there are other compatibility issues that may still prevent some devices from being updated.
Earlier in the year, Microsoft fixed a compatibility issue with some wallpaper apps and the Asphalt 8 game.
Windows 11 version 24H2 first rolled out to new Copilot+ PCs on June 18 of last year. Microsoft then continued with the rollout to other PCs and laptops in October.
The rollout was gradual, and many people didn't receive the update right away. The final phase of the rollout started this May, so eligible PCs without any compatibility holds could receive it.
Windows 11 version 24H2 brings Phone Link integration with the Start menu, support for creating archives in .7z and .tar formats, and the ability to view the file system of an Android phone directly within File Explorer, among other new features. The update also includes a new version of Outlook and a standalone web app for Copilot.
