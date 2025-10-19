Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Waiting for Apple’s better Siri? There’s some bad news

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 18h ago

It was approximately a year ago that Apple's Iphone 16 series launch event focused heavily on AI. Two years prior, the Iphone 15 was centered around Titanium. My inquiry is, where is the Titanium and the AI that Apple championed so ardently? Where is the anticipated Super Siri? This year, numerous individuals have questioned the significance of AI. Is it merely about hardware, as this year's event was predominantly about hardware, akin to the practices of Chinese OEMs? I am merely presenting stating some facts.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 1h agoedited

Apple must have thought they could roll out of bed and have AI with a snap of the fingers.


Vaporware is how Apple gets fools to just buy a new device based on a promise they don't have to keep.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

by Johanna Romero • 1

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

by Johanna Romero • 1

Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

by Abdullah Asim • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless