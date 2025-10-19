Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - The new M5 MacBook Pro's real target isn't Mac users. Here's why.

MsPooks
• 20h ago

This article comes at a perfect time, as I've been asking myself the very question asked. I am not interested in spending money on a ProArt laptop if it comes with Copilot and Windows 11 ad/bloatware. So I'm actually looking very hard at a MacBook, and I appreciate the recent upgrades.

Johanna Romero
• 4h ago
This article comes at a perfect time, as I've been asking myself the very question asked. I am not interested in spending money on a ProArt laptop if it comes with Copilot and Windows 11 ad/bloatware. So I'm actually looking very hard at a MacBook, and I appreciate the recent upgrades.

I keep hearing this a lot from others as well.

