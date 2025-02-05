Rumored Galaxy S26 camera change ditches iPhone inspiration for an upgrade I’ve longed for

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit — Samsung









The notch trend that iPhone popularized





When the iPhone X came out in 2017 with a wide blank ditch at the top of its screen I had an immediate concern: everyone’s going to start copying this, aren’t they? Much to my dismay this fear of mine turned out to be more accurate than I had ever anticipated. Not only did almost every



Samsung mocked it before it rocked it

When the iPhone X and its notch became the talk of the digital town Samsung thought it would be a brilliant marketing strategy to mock Apple’s design choice. In an ad the company showed off the various ways that the iPhone had remained a step behind the Galaxy phones. One of these was the notch which was shown off as a goofy haircut.



This ad had me breathing a sigh of relief because I thought this meant that Samsung would never fall to the dark side. Even if other manufacturers had wholeheartedly adopted the notch I’d still have the Galaxy phones to turn to, right? Well…fool me once I suppose.





I just want a normal display





I’ve never really liked phone manufacturers taking risks with the displays of their products. It’s a screen, it shows me stuff and that’s all it needs to do. I thought the Galaxy Edge phones were too weird when they first came out. How naive I was. Samsung first adopted the notch for its non-flagship offerings and then the punch hole design for the Galaxy S10 after testing it out on the A8s.



Under-display cameras aren’t without problems

The RedMagic 10 Pro has an under-display camera. | Video credit — RedMagic

Putting aside the fact the report about under-display cameras on the Galaxy S26 may be false, there is also another problem. Under-display cameras, as awesome as they sound, aren’t as adept at taking photos as their exposed counterparts.



I guess I can only hope that the company gets too caught up in perfecting



Perhaps it’s wishful thinking on my part but I truly hope that this report is accurate. Samsung could come up with a breakthrough in under-display cameras and all I’d care about would be the flawless display. I guess I can only hope that the company gets too caught up in perfecting Galaxy AI to care much about ensuring the most perfect selfies. Yes, many people need a phone that can take good selfies, but I just can’t wait to return to normal displays again. Displays that don’t force the content I’m watching to contort itself around them and their needless oddities.Perhaps it’s wishful thinking on my part but I truly hope that this report is accurate. Samsung could come up with a breakthrough in under-display cameras and all I’d care about would be the flawless display.