Heavily discounted on Amazon, powerhouse Galaxy S25 Ultra is a no-brainer right now

A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
As Samsung's latest and greatest, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is bound to be on every fan's wishlist. But with its steep price, it might remain just that—a dream rather than a purchase. Unless you find a great deal that allows you to get one at a hefty discount.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the 256GB version of this powerhouse in Titanium Gray for $221 off its price, allowing you to get one for just under $1,080. In case you think 256GB of storage won't be enough, feel free to go for the 512GB model instead, as it's discounted as well. You can currently get the one in Titanium Whitesilver for less than $1,170, a whole $251 off its usual cost. There is no telling how long these deals will last. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save now. You can't go wrong with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $251 on Amazon!

$251 off (18%)
Score the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra at a massive $251 discount. It’s the top Galaxy phone, offering lightning-fast performance, stunning cameras, and a gorgeous display. Don’t wait—grab one with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save $221 on Amazon!

$221 off (17%)
Don't need 512GB of storage? Go for the 256GB version instead. This bad boy is $221 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $1,080. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this powerhouse can handle any task or game with ease. It's also one of the best camera phones available, featuring a massive 200 MP main sensor and a new 50 MP ultra-wide lens. The photos are stunning, with vibrant colors and sharp details—without any oversharpening.

Additionally, its stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a crisp 3120 x 1440 resolution for an immersive viewing experience. It can also get incredibly bright, reaching a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. So, you'll be able to see what's on your screen even during the sunniest days.

Overall, there’s a reason why the Galaxy S25 Ultra ranks among the best phones on the market and is the top non-foldable Samsung phone money can buy right now. With its insane performance, great cameras, and gorgeous display, this powerhouse is an investment that will pay off in time. So, don't hesitate—get one at a lower price now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
