The Galaxy S25 is finally on sale at Amazon — save $100 before it’s too late
The Discover Samsung Spring Sale is over, and Galaxy S25 buyers can no longer grab the official store's generous $125 price cut. Currently, Samsung only lets you save up to $500, provided you spare the right device in good condition. What if you don't want to trade in an older device? Simply pick Amazon as your retailer of choice!
The vanilla S25 may not be as premium as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it's still a top-shelf Android phone. While it features the same 6.2-inch display as its predecessor (Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 1-120Hz refresh rates), this puppy features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. As you can see via our Galaxy S25 review's performance tests, this processor delivers a considerable bump in raw horsepower.
In terms of software support, the S25 gets seven years of major OS and security updates, just like its predecessor. That means it'll remain secure and reliable until 2032.
If you like what the newest vanilla member of the Galaxy S family brings to the table, hurry up and get your Galaxy S25 at Amazon. After all, we can't be certain just how long Amazon's tempting discount will remain live.
For what's very likely to be a limited time, the e-commerce giant gives you an exclusive $100 price cut on the 128GB Galaxy S25 in Silver Shadow and Mist. Why exclusive? Because neither the official store nor Best Buy match this sale. At Best Buy, you can save $80 on all colorways and storage options. That said, Walmart has the same $100 discount on the Mint model, so you can get one from there if you prefer this merchant.
Small changes are evident in the camera department as well. You get the same hardware as on the Galaxy S24, but the 50 MP main sensor (and all the others) now captures more realistic colors with better detail, which is a welcome change. On top of that, you get improved Galaxy AI with Gemini integration on your handset, thanks to the One UI 7 (read more about it via our One UI 7 review).
