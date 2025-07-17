Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

OnePlus Nord N30 gets a hefty $100 discount, becoming a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers

The phone offers good performance for daily tasks, has a solid display that offers pleasant visuals, and is a must-have at its current price.

A close-up of the OnePlus Nord N30.
As we already shared, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage is selling at its lowest price on Amazon. While this is an incredible deal that we strongly encourage you to capitalize on while it's still available, you may want to check out another OnePlus phone if you're on a budget.

The phone in question is the affordable OnePlus Nord N30, which is currently selling for $100 off on Amazon. This allows you to get one for less than $200, which is a pretty good price for all the things it brings to the table.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (33%)
Save $100 on the OnePlus Nord N30 on Amazon. Powered by the reliable Snapdragon 695 chipset, this phone handles everyday tasks with ease. It also features a vibrant 6.72-inch display and supports speedy 50W wired charging. Don’t wait—take advantage of this deal today!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, it won’t wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but its Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any hassle. Meanwhile, its 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution offers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, while its high 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and switching between menus buttery smooth.

Another key selling point of the OnePlus Nord N30 is its impressive battery life. With a 5,000mAh power cell under the hood, it can easily power through a full day without needing a recharge. Better yet, it supports 50W fast charging, reaching up to 80% in just 30 minutes. And yes, a 50W charger is included right in the box.

Of course, not everything is sunshine and rainbows. Since the phone was released back in 2023—and is a budget device at that—it won't receive major OS updates anymore. At launch, OnePlus promised one major OS update (from Android 13 to Android 14) and three years of security patches. So, it should continue to receive security updates until around June 2026.

Nevertheless, the OnePlus Nord N30 brings a lot to the table for just under $200. So if the limited software support isn’t a dealbreaker for you, act fast and save with this promo today!

