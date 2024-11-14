Galaxy S25 leaked release date for January 5? No, I don’t think so

might

Industry insiders do not back this claim









A January 5 release date is not being backed by any of the major industry insiders who often come through with accurate leaks. In fact, one such insider has rejected the claim altogether and says that they can say with certainty that this leak is false. They also say that the survey was posted by a retailer who has no idea what they’re talking about. I’d link this insider’s post here but I’d like to keep it rated ‘E’ for everyone.



Other tipsters like Ice Universe or Evan Blass haven’t given any credence to the January 5 leak either. If there was any credibility to the survey’s mentioned date at least one of them would have probably said so.





CES takes place on January 7









CES ) is taking place from January 7-11. It is highly unlikely that Samsung would want to release its phones just before CES 2025 as it would clash with the event and rob the S25 of constant media coverage.



So, when do the S25 phones come out?









But the bigger reason, and what makes me think that a February release is likelier, is the U.S. election. It has been a tumultuous few months leading up to the election and president-elect Donald Trump is supposed to be sworn in on January 20. I think it would be an understatement to say that the media will be busy with that whole business.



The Galaxy S22 and S23 were both announced in February and I think Samsung will go back to that release window for the S25. Not least because the survey talked about making a better product for the consumer.



