Ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra wants its throne back and is now selling at generous discount
If you're in the market for an uber-premium stylus-powered phone, you're probably eyeing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the best Samsung smartphone money can buy right now. However, if you're willing to go for a slightly older device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the phone you should get.
Yes, we know it sounds strange to promote an older generation over the newer one, but a sweet 27% discount on Amazon compelled us to do so. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 512GB version of Samsung's ex-flagship phone for just under $1,043, saving you a whopping $377. And while the offer is for the option in Titanium Violet, other paint jobs are available at discounted prices as well.
It's worth noting that a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping. Nonetheless, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. We encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra may not be a spring chicken, but it still packs a lot of punch.
Rocking an overclocked version of the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, our friend here delivers insane performance and can handle demanding tasks and games with ease. And with its impressive 200 MP main camera, it captures stunning photos with excellent exposure and well-balanced dynamics. The colors also appear vibrant and natural. On top of that, the phone can capture videos in 8K, so it's safe to say you'll be covered on the camera front.
As you can see, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still quite impressive, even though it has been dethroned from its spot as the best Galaxy phone. So, don't hesitate—grab this beast at a lower price while the offer is still available. The only regret you'll have is not taking advantage of this deal while you had the chance!
Another strong selling point is the beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440p resolution, high 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, offering incredible visuals, especially when streaming HDR content.
