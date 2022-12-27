LG unveils breakthrough camera module with seamless optical zoom, coming to iPhone 15 Ultra?

Although LG exited the smartphone market a few years ago, the South Korean company continues to work closely with the rest of the phone industry and develop components for its ex-rivals and current partners.





The latest piece of tech to come straight from LG Innotek is a periscope lens with movable components, which would allow for seamless transition in the 4X-9X telephoto range without sacrificing image quality. At the same time, the whole camera module is more compact and flexible, allowing significant space savings and a reduction of the notorious camera island.





How has LG achieved such a feat? Well, traditional folded periscope lenses (like the one Samsung debuted with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and has used ever since) use a combination between optical and digital zoom, usually offering fixed zoom levels like 2X, 3X, 5X, 10X, and filling the remainder with optical zoom. LG's new camera solution houses a minuscule zoom actuator that's much like the one you'd find on the zoom lens of a full-blown mirrorless or DSLR camera. The actuator is precise down to the micrometer, says LG, and allows the lens to switch in the 4X-9X zoom range without loss of camera resolution and image quality.





LG's latest camera lens is seemingly fully compatible with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, as LG and Qualcomm are working jointly to optimize the new camera module and deliver Auto-Focus, Auto-Exposure, Auto-White Balance, lens shading correction, and other enhancements to the new camera module. What's more, we might see the new camera lens in action in a week's time, as LG says some products will be showcased at CES 2023 which kicks off next week.



