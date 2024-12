Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year

Galaxy S24 256GB: Save $120 on Amazon! Grab the 256GB version of the compact Galaxy S24 for $120 off its price on Amazon. The phone offers speedy performance, thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures with its capable 50MP main camera. It's among the best phones on the market, so don't wait and save today! $120 off (14%) Buy at Amazon



All in all, the Galaxy S24 packs a punch with its impressive performance, gorgeous display, solid camera capabilities, and now more affordable price tag. Therefore, we suggest you not waste any more time and score this powerful phone with this offer now while it's still up for grabs for less! Just like its bigger brothers, the regulardelivers fast performance. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle anything you throw its way, including demanding games.As a high-end smartphone , it also takes beautiful photos. Its 50 MP main lens captures pictures with natural colors and no over-sharpening. It even records videos in 8K. Watching those high-quality videos is a treat on the stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. What's more, the screen supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy better colors when streaming suitable content.Oh, boy, you'll be watching videos for hours on end, thanks to the 4,000mAh battery that delivers around eight hours and 20 minutes of video streaming on a single charge. If you like to play games, you'll enjoy 10 hours and 45 minutes of gameplay before needing to plug your phone in to charge.All in all, thepacks a punch with its impressive performance, gorgeous display, solid camera capabilities, and now more affordable price tag. Therefore, we suggest you not waste any more time and score this powerful phone with this offer now while it's still up for grabs for less!

Looking for a powerful and compact phone? During our deal hunt today, we found a sweet offer on the Galaxy S24 that checks these boxes and more.Right now, Samsung 's entry-level top-tier smartphone with 256GB of storage space is discounted by $120 on Amazon. Thanks to this markdown, you now have the chance to score a unit for less than $740. Even better, the price cut applies to the black, gray, yellow, and violet color options, so you can pick the version that best suits your style.