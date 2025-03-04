GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy S24 FE a true mid-range bargain

A person holding a Galaxy S24 FE.
Galaxy fans in the market for a new high-end phone will likely go for Samsung's incredible Discover Spring Sale deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, those looking for a capable Galaxy phone at a budget-friendly price will probably prefer getting the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE on Amazon.

Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering this handsome fella for $150 off, so you can grab one with 128GB of storage for just under $500. Given that the phone's usual cost is around $650, this offer is definitely worth taking advantage of. That said, you may want to hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal now, as it's a limited-time offer and could expire at any moment.

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (23%)
The 128GB Galaxy S24 FE is currently available for $150 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $500. Powered by the speedy Exynos 2400e chipset, it offers excellent performance. Plus, with its stunning 6.7-inch display, the viewing experience is top-notch. Don't miss out—grab this beauty at a bargain price now!
Buy at Amazon


Ranked among the best mid-range phones on the market, the Galaxy S24 FE offers fast performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. It boasts 8GB of RAM and is powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, which is almost on par with the Exynos 2400—the silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US.

In addition, the phone comes equipped with the same 50 MP main camera found on the Galaxy S24. This allows it to take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and no oversharpening, just like its more expensive cousin.

You'll also enjoy great visuals, as this model rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. What's more, the display supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through your Insta a breeze. There is also HDR10+ support, so you'll experience even better colors and brightness when viewing content in this format.

Adding to the phone's impressiveness is the reliable 4,700mAh battery, which provides over 8 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on one charge. It also offers up to 10 hours of gameplay, which is a noticeable improvement over the 8 hours and 50 minutes you get with the Galaxy S23 FE.

So, yeah! The Galaxy S24 FE is definitely worth getting, especially now that it can be yours for just under $500. Don't miss out—get one with this deal now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

