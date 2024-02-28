The Galaxy S24 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro share the same cutting-edge UFS storage module

Up Next:
Another hour, another innovation announced at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona (Spain)!
Now, Micron (you may have bought a product or two of theirs, as they sell SSDs and M.2 drives under the Crucial brand) takes the UFS 4.0 storage to the next level (via Android Central).
At MWC, Micron announced a new version of its UFS 4.0 storage module that uses 232-layer 3D NAND, and the key highlight is that the module is just 9x13 millimeters, making it one of the smallest yet. These new storage modules will surely come in handy, given how precious space within smartphones is.
Micron's UFS 4.0 module is setting a new standard for AI-ready smartphones, offering remarkable speeds of up to 4,300MB/s for sequential reads and 4,000MB/s for sequential writes, positioning it among the fastest available. More importantly, it demonstrates over a 30% improvement in random read and write operations compared to its UFS 3.1 predecessor.
The module also features innovative custom options aimed at enhancing performance. The High-Performance Mode, for example, boosts speed by up to 25% compared to UFS 3.1 modules with 176-layer NAND under intense workloads. Additionally, the One Button Refresh feature automatically optimizes data at regular intervals to maintain peak device performance without manual intervention. Meanwhile, the Zoned UFS feature intelligently allocates specific storage zones for different data types, such as photos and documents, improving organization and access speed.
Micron offers these UFS 4.0 storage modules in several capacities, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, catering to a wide range of storage needs and preferences.
Notably, Micron's UFS 4.0 storage module, along with its LPDDR5X RAM, has been selected for use in the Galaxy S24 series and Honor Magic 6 Pro.
And, as you know, both the Galaxy S24 line and the just-announced Magic 6 Pro are heavy on the AI side.
