Galaxy S23 phones are shipping! Last chance to save up to 850$ with these offers

Samsung’s flagship series for 2023 has finally launched — today is the day when the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be shipping to fulfill pre-orders, as well appear on store shelves.
To celebrate the launch, Samsung is still running a series of promo offers that will net you enhanced savings on trade-in and instant Samsung Store credit to spend on other accessories! Let’s take a look:
Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 now and get:
- Up to $750 on trade-in
- $100 in Samsung Store Credit
- 50% off on 1 year of Samsung Care+
Offers valid through 4th of March
With enhanced trade-in, you get a bigger discount when bringing in an old phone. If you are coming from a 2-year old device, a good condition Galaxy S21 Ultra can net you $380 off.
The $100 Samsung Store Credit is applicable for any order — even if you are not trading in. You can use the credit towards any other purchase in the Samsung Store, including the Samsung Care+ warranty.
Samsung Care+ will give you unlimited repairs for drops, spills, or any mechanical breakdowns — all done by certified Samsung technicians with genuine parts, of course. You get 24/7 support — online or via phone — for any setups you may be having trouble with. And you get guaranteed next business day replacements, if worse comes to worst.
The Care+ package typically costs $89 per year, but will drop down to $45 for your first year if you order your Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 now!
