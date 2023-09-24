The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazing news, fellow deal hunters in the market for a new high-end phone! The 256GB variant of the awesome, top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus can now be yours with a sweet 20% discount if you tap the deal button below and purchase one from Amazon right now. This means you will score $200 in savings if you take advantage of this deal. If you think 256GB of storage space won't be enough, you can go for the 512GB model, which is also currently off its price by $200.
As part of Samsung's latest Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy S23 Plus delivers incredible performance. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which packs a lot of firepower. With these specs, the phone can easily run heavy tasks and games.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 50 MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie shooter that can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps. The cameras also take beautiful photos, so you will be covered on both fronts.
With its top-tier performance, great cameras, good battery life, and now more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a true bargain. So be sure to save on one while you can before it's too late and the deal expires.
As part of Samsung's latest Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy S23 Plus delivers incredible performance. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which packs a lot of firepower. With these specs, the phone can easily run heavy tasks and games.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 50 MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie shooter that can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps. The cameras also take beautiful photos, so you will be covered on both fronts.
On the battery front, the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 4700mAh power cell on board, which can easily get you through the day without topping up. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 60 minutes with a 45W charger.
With its top-tier performance, great cameras, good battery life, and now more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a true bargain. So be sure to save on one while you can before it's too late and the deal expires.
Things that are NOT allowed: