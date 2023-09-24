Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain

Samsung Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
Amazing news, fellow deal hunters in the market for a new high-end phone! The 256GB variant of the awesome, top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus can now be yours with a sweet 20% discount if you tap the deal button below and purchase one from Amazon right now. This means you will score $200 in savings if you take advantage of this deal. If you think 256GB of storage space won't be enough, you can go for the 512GB model, which is also currently off its price by $200.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 256GB: Save $200!

Get the 256GB Galaxy S23+ from Amazon and save $200 in the process. The phone has amazing performance and is a true bargain.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB: Save $200!

Get the 512GB Galaxy S23+ from Amazon and save $200 in the process. The phone has amazing performance and is a true bargain.
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


As part of Samsung's latest Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy S23 Plus delivers incredible performance. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which packs a lot of firepower. With these specs, the phone can easily run heavy tasks and games.

In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 50 MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie shooter that can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps. The cameras also take beautiful photos, so you will be covered on both fronts.

On the battery front, the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 4700mAh power cell on board, which can easily get you through the day without topping up. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 60 minutes with a 45W charger.

With its top-tier performance, great cameras, good battery life, and now more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a true bargain. So be sure to save on one while you can before it's too late and the deal expires.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Lower standards for A17 Pro could be behind iPhone 15 Pro thermal throttling issues
Lower standards for A17 Pro could be behind iPhone 15 Pro thermal throttling issues
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
This exciting Xiaomi 12T deal is still up and running at Amazon UK
This exciting Xiaomi 12T deal is still up and running at Amazon UK
Source tells tipster to expect 120Hz ProMotion displays for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models
Source tells tipster to expect 120Hz ProMotion displays for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models
T-Mobile CEO Sievert recalls the first iPhone launch on T-Mobile
T-Mobile CEO Sievert recalls the first iPhone launch on T-Mobile
Top analyst sees Apple having to cut the price of two iPhone 15 models, or reduce orders for them
Top analyst sees Apple having to cut the price of two iPhone 15 models, or reduce orders for them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless